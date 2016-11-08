KING’S ORDER: BEST MEDICAL CARE FOR AILING GELANE

MBABANE – His Majesty King Mswati III has issued a command, instructing government to give the best medical care the country can afford to ailing Senate President Gelane Zwane.



The Prime Minister (PM), Sibusiso Barnabas Dlamini, said following the deteriorating health of the Senate President, Minister of Health Sibongile Simelane has been placed in charge to avail the best treatment to Zwane.



“The King instructed us (government) to give the Senate president the best medical attention that science can provide,” the PM said.

According to the premier, Zwane is currently receiving medical care in South Africa. He said the Senate president had been afforded the best care in an undisclosed medical institution and government was awaiting feedback from the responsible medical personnel.



Dlamini said on receipt of the medical opinion from the responsible doctors, government will engage Zwane’s next of kin. From this meeting, the PM said they (government) will use the advice given by Zwane’s next of kin to inform Senate of any developments.



Having said this, the premier noted that this would not be a unique case as a number of legislators had been treated the same way.

“Like we did to Magobetane (erstwhile Minister of Public Service), we informed his family, those close to him and lastly, the nation at large. This is the same thing we did to Chief Maweni Simelane. We informed his family and then through their advice, we informed the country.”

In vernacular, the PM said: “Kulabagulako siyaye sente njalo vele!”



This loosely means that government follows the same procedure when addressing issues pertaining to legislators who fall sick while in office. The instruction from the monarch comes after senators had voiced their concerns about Zwane’s health in recent months.

In most sittings, Deputy Senate President Ngomuyayona Gamedze had been at the helm as Zwane was incapacitated. Frequently, Gamedze would relay that Zwane was not feeling well.