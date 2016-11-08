OWED CRIME STOP RECALLS SECURITY GUARDS FROM SBIS

MANZINI – Following the exposé of the life a security guard employed by Crime Stop was forced to endure, the company has resorted to withdrawing its services from the institution he was stationed at.



The security guard, who was deployed at the Swaziland Broadcasting and Information Services (SBIS) head office, revealed that he was eating from rubbish bins and taking a bath from a river due to unpaid salaries.



The security company, through its Managing Director Themba Fakudze, yesterday sent out a letter of services withdrawal to (SBIS) and revealed that the move for withdrawal was due to non-payment of security services to his company for the past 13 months.

Our sister publication, the Swazi News, on Saturday reported that one of the security guards deployed at SBIS, Sipho Nkambule, had not been paid for three months and due to that, he had resorted to seeking refuge at the Coronation Park as his landlord had allegedly locked his rented house.

Fakudze revealed that the station had not paid his company yet he had to pay the security guards deployed there from the company’s coffers for the past 11 months.



“We tried our best before reaching this decision and our coffers have run dry, resulting in the company’s failure to pay some of the security guards for two to three months,” Fakudze said.



He added that the company was still paying some of them even though it had decided to terminate its security services with SBIS.

Fakudze said he had been trying to engage the station’s Director, Martin Dlamini, for meetings over the non-payment of the owed funds, however, he had been all along unsuccessful.