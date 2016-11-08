SOLDIER STOPS IN-LAWS FROM BURYING WIFE

MANZINI- A deputy sheriff stormed Dups Funeral Undertakers last Friday with a court order stopping a Fakudze family from taking away the corpse of a female police officer whom they wanted to bury allegedly without her husband’s permission.



The order was executed by Deputy Sheriff Msimisi Shongwe after the police officer’s husband, Ntokozo Harrie Vilakati, a member of the Umbutfo Swaziland Defence Force (USDF) moved an urgent application to prevent his wife’s family from burying her at her parental home.

The police officer, Gcebile Tracy Fakudze, is alleged to have died last week after a short illness.



Information gathered is that her family, after allegations of unfinished lobola (bride price), ordered during a meeting that the funeral service be held at her parental home in Mfabantfu then the burial be held at Ngwane Park Cemetery.

This allegedly did not go down well with Vilakati, who argued that he was legally married to Fakudze, through Swazi Law and Custom.

Efforts to get his wife’s family to listen to him and agree that the police officer be buried at his place, Kwaluseni, proved futile despite meetings conducted between the two families.



The Fakudze family is said to have proceeded with making funeral arrangements and further issued a death notice in the media, advising family and relatives of the deceased about her funeral to be held on Sunday at Ngwane Park Cemetery. Vilakati went to court seeking an order to stop the Fakudze family from taking his wife’s corpse from Dups.

An urgent application was moved last Friday and when Vilakati arrived at Dups, he found the Fakudze family already preparing to take the corpse. However, the family members were stopped and shown the court order issued by Judge Ticheme Dlamini.