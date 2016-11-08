WE WERE LEFT NAKED AFTER CAR SWEPT AWAY- DRIVER

The Toyota Vios which was swept by a flooded river landed in this donga.



MANZINI – In a fight for their lives, occupants of a vehicle that was swept away along Mntimphofu River crawled to safety, stark naked, after losing their clothing during the storm Sunday.



This was revealed by the driver of the Toyota Vios which was swept away by a river after heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Sibusiso Gadlela (30) said they crossed the river at around 6pm, not knowing what was going to befall them. He said the water levels were high when he decided to drive across the bridge and the car was swept away by a strong wave.



“It all seemed like a dream as the vehicle went metres downstream. I tried opening my door, but the vehicle was already inside the river. At that point, I could not see the other three occupants, however, I managed to escape through the driver’s door, which I eventually opened,” Gadlela said.

He added that after he had managed to escape from the car, he found himself along the main road and was able to raise the alarm.

“Some people saw me and came to my aid after a while. It was then that I saw one of the people I was with. The police arrived later and we were taken to hospital, where we were treated, given injections and discharged.



“We did suffer injuries, however, they were not serious,” Gadlela added.



The other occupants of the vehicle, Phila Nkambule, Minnie Sihlongonyane and Menzi Simelane are said to be recuperating at home after the incident.