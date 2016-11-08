LABOUR DISPUTE BLAMED FOR FATAL TRAIN COLLISION

MANZINI – Swaziland Railway and its train crew were caught in a legal battle regarding working hours just days before the accident.



Through their union, Public and Private Sector Transport Workers Union, the employees had threatened to embark on ‘a go-slow’ after a decision made by the organisation to stop paying employees 50 per cent of their salaries for working overtime.



The court papers were produced by Swaziland Railway Legal Advisor Phindile Sikhondze to the commission of inquiry at The George Hotel yesterday.



However, a decision made by the court was that the parties were to engage one another in consultation on all issues pertaining to the 50 per cent overtime compensation and revert to the old system of compensation for overtime worked in terms of the collective agreement and employment Act.



Swaziland Railway responded by seeking an order declaring the go-slow illegal. The court papers are dated December 7, 2015 and December 10, 2015. The accident took place on December 17, 2015.

Sikhondze explained that regular working hours were eight, while overtime meant an added four hours, making it 12 hours. She said none of the employees were allowed to work over 12 hours, however, circumstances sometimes led to the workers working over 12 hours.



“The 50 per cent overtime caused problems because a person would be paid overtime even while they were not at work because of scheduled time for trains. Before that we had a train crew allowance of 12 per cent of your basic salary, that was removed when the 50 per cent was introduced,” said Sikhondze.