E400 000 DAGGA IN SPORTS PS’S JEEP

A Jeep Wrangler similar to the one belonging to Principal Secreatry, Prince Mlayeto. (Sourced from the internet).

HARTEBEESKOP – A Jeep Wrangler belonging to Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs, Prince Mlayeto has been nabbed by the South African police while transporting dagga.



The PS’s car-white in colour- which is valued at E400 000, is currently being kept at Hartebeeskop Police Station as an exhibit.

The motor vehicle, which was driven by his nephew and ministry employee Celumusa Tsela, was seized during a routine check by the South African police just after crossing into South Africa through the Oshoek (Ngwenya) Border Gate on Thursday.

Tsela was found in the company of one Sibusiso Magongo and another man identified as Tim Ramokgadi.



As per procedure, the police politely asked to conduct a search within the vehicle after stopping it.

“It was during the search that bags containing the habit-forming drug were found neatly wrapped and hidden under one of the chairs within the luxury vehicle,” the South African police said.

The police proceeded to forcefully dissemble the panels covering the vehicle’s doors where more parcels of the drug were found stashed.



The trio was immediately arrested and taken to Hartebeeskop Police Station, located 15 minutes away from the border gate, where they were apprehended.

The men were subsequently charged with dealing in dagga and placed within holding cells. A visit to the police station by journalists yesterday revealed that Magongo and Ramokgadi had already appeared in court and were released. The police in that country confirmed the arrest of the three and the subsequent seizure of the vehicle belonging to the prince, whom they referred to as ‘chief’.



The value of the dagga found in men’s possession could not be ascertained at the time of compiling this report as the officer handling the matter was reported to have taken the dockets to court.



Incarcerated



Journalists were informed that Tsela was the only suspect who remained incarcerated and would be appearing in court today.



It was discovered during the visit to the police station that about five other Swazis were arrested by the same police in other operations conducted along that country’s public roads and that they would also be appearing before court today.

“This is a dagga police station,” one of the officers found within the police station said in jest.



He said he had reached this conclusion due to the fact that each week, more than five Swazis who were found in possession of the drug were being nabbed.