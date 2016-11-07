PASSPORTS OUT OF STOCK

MANZINI – If you and your family are looking to have an early vacation this year and need to obtain or renew your passports, it will have to wait.



Immigration offices are currently going through a crisis where passports can only be issued on emergency due to the shortage of stock.

A number of people were turned back from Immigration offices on Friday as they were told that they would not be able to obtain travelling documents anytime soon. However, those who were still in the process of applying were told they could submit their paper work but come back at a later stage; not to fetch their passports but to find out if there were any developments.



Work went on as usual for Immigration officers as they were found at their respective workstations and spent the morning explaining the situation to people who had come to apply for or fetch their passports.

This was because there was no formal notice at the offices on the shortage of the booklets. By 9am, people were scattered around the Immigration offices for different reasons while the office remained empty.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs Anthony Masilela confirmed the shortage and said this was due to late payment and authorisation.



“The ministry has indeed experienced challenges with obtaining the next batch of stock for travel documents and identity cards. The stock levels are so low that the ministry has decided to ration the issuance of travel documents by prioritising,” explained Masilela.



He said the ministry had decided that those with international passports, who had applied for the local travelling document, would not be issued and that those who did not have passports at all would obtain them only if it was an emergency

He explained that these would have to be critical emergencies like if the applicant needed urgent medical attention or had a valid reason why they were leaving the country. He said it was only then that the little available stock will be used to make new travel documents.



He further explained that emergency passports would not be used to close the current gap as neighbouring countries had previously voiced concerns that these were issued even in cases where there was no actual emergency.

However, according to Masilela, these countries have already been informed of the situation and the ministry has requested that should there be anyone who wants to cross the border using an emergency passport, they should be allowed and that those countries should also be patient as they were still in the process of remedying the situation.