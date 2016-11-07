MAN KILLED BY MOB WHILE PLAYING CASINO

MALIYADUMA – A game of casino played during a traditional ceremony (kuphahla) led to a mob allegedly assaulting a man, with fists and kicks which resulted in his death.



The deceased, Ronny Celucolo Dlamini (30), an upcoming farmer who survived through selling vegetables, is said to have headed to the Ngwenya homestead where the ceremony was held, to join his fellow friends and acquaintances who were enjoying alcoholic beverages.



Reliable sources revealed that upon arrival, Ronny and a group of men from the family started a game of cards popularly known as casino.

Residents from the area, who refused to be named, said they saw Ronnie and one of the arrested suspects, Sanele Siyaya (26), chasing each other around the homestead.

“As he was being chased by Sanele, more people joined in the chase and we saw someone assaulting him with the same cards they used while playing.



“There was pushing and shoving and a fight ensued. while trying to separate the people who were fighting, the host of the ceremony was mistakenly pushed and he twisted his ankle.

“He was taken to the hospital and afterwards, the same people went to the deceased and accused him of being the main cause of their relative’s injuries,” the source said.

The source added that Ronny was attacked once again and assaulted with fists and kicks all over his body.



Some bystanders rescued him and whisked him away.

It was after he had left the homestead that he realised he had dropped his cellphone during the attack.

“We saw him returning to the homestead, trying to find his cellphone. when they saw him return, they all went for him and continued assaulting him until he was unconscious.

“We do not know the cause of the fight. we also saw one of the men assaulting him with an iron rod on the head before he fell,” another source added.

The police were called by other residents and Ronny was rushed to the Raleigh Fitkin Memorial (RFM) Hospital, where he was admitted.



Upon arrival at the deceased’s homestead, at Maliyaduma yesterday, the mood was sombre as there were still mourners who had come to bid him farewell.

An uncle to the deceased, Jeffrey Dlamini, who spoke on behalf of the family, said Ronny’s death was shocking.

