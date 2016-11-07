GRADE VII PUPIL STABS GIRLFRIEND (13)

KAMBHOKE – While his other Grade VII classmates were focused on their books on the eve of their exams, a schoolboy was obssessed with his ex-girlfriend so much that he almost killed for her love.



A female pupil was almost killed when she allegedly got stabbed by her jilted schoolboy, in broad daylight as stunned bystanders watched in horror.

The shocking incident happened at KaMbhoke area on Sunday last week when the 13-year-old girl was coming from church, together with her peers.



Both the assailant and the victim are Grade VII pupils at St. Anthony’s Primary School, which is situated at KaMbhoke area, about 40 km to the north-east of Hlatikhulu in the Shiselweni region.

Information gathered was that the 20-year-old boy was deeply infatuated with the teenage girl so much that he couldn’t come to terms with the fact that the girl was now seeing another schoolmate after ending their affair. On the day of the attack, the assailant is said to have confronted the girl with the aim of verifying if there was any truth in the circulating rumours about her new romance.



Sources said the girl was walking with a group of friends, coming from a church service, when the boy allegedly called her aside and enquired about her latest love affair.

It appears that the jealous schoolboy was out for revenge, as witnesses said he stabbed her with a kitchen knife he brought from home.

A witness said the boy didn’t even wait for a response to the question he had asked from the terrified girl. Instead, he reportedly took the knife out of his pockets and allegedly stabbed the girl once above her left breast. The girl immediately collapsed while her assailant fled the scene.



“She screamed and then fell onto the ground,” narrated a witness, who continued to say that the girl bled profusely.

The senseless attack is said to have shocked the victim’s friends who ran away, in fear that the assailant might also fall upon them.

It was only a group of women who were passing by the crime scene who were able to summon enough courage to assist the helpless girl.



They are said to have administered first aid to the teenager who they found lying unconscious in a pool of blood. Police were called to the scene, while means were also made to convey the injured teenager to Sithobelweni Health Centre where she waged a grim battle for survival, and at a time when her other schoolmates were busy preparing for their Grade VII final examinations.



A medical report indicated that the wound inflicted by the knife was 4 cm deep.

Fortunately, the girl’s lucky stars eventually shone on her since she was able to recover in time for her examinations which were expected to commence this morning.