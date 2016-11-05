GUARD EATS FROM BINS AFTER 3 MONTHS NO PAY

MBABANE – For Sipho Nkambule, life is all about sleeping in the park during the day, eating from the rubbish bin and taking a bath at the Mbabane River before going to work on night shift.



This is what he has been going through for almost two months now because the company he works for, Crime Stop Security has not paid his salary for three months now.



Every single day, he has to endure people’s stares as they pass by his makeshift sleeping place in the open at the Coronation Park.

The situation becomes even worse when he has to take a bath at a stream that flows across the park or at the Mbabane River if the former is overcrowded around his bath time, which is 2pm.



“I have developed a crocodile skin and I am no longer shy even if I can be spotted by people I know while fending for leftover foods from the rubbish bins,” he said.

Nkambule has no place to live because his landlord locked him out of the flat he rented at Mvakwelitje.



Rent



He had not paid rent for a month because Crime Stop Security has not been paying him his salary for three months now.

“I was in town when my landlord locked the house two months ago and I was in the same clothes I am wearing today, which I also wear to work every day because my uniform was locked in too,” he said.



The father of three has not only endured rains pouring down on him while loitering in town during the day, but he has been separated with his children who left him when his salary woes worsened.

“I do not even know where my eldest daughter is and the two young ones abandoned school and went to live with their mother in Pigg’s Peak,” he said.