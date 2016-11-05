MTN REDUCES BUNDLES BY 20%

EZULWINI – From November 21, 2016, some of the about 900 000 Swazi MTN customers will see data prices dropping by 20 per cent.



This was announced by Swazi MTN’s Sam Shongwe during the Editors Engagement meeting held yesterday at the company’s head offices christened Mahlalekhukhwini House.



Shongwe said their main objective was to relaunch the revised Wow bundle into the market by November 21, to replace the current bundles.

“MTN has added up to 40 per cent more volume on each bundle at the same price. This has dropped our data bundle price further down by about 20 per cent. This means in total, MTN has dropped its total data price down to approximately 41 per cent from May 2016,” Shongwe said.

The chief consumer officer went on to say that from their analysis, Swazi MTN Data prices were now at par with most Telecom operators in the region.



He said all bundles, whether Legacy or Wow, would expire at the stipulated time, adding that daily bundles would expire midnight the following day.

For example, if a customer buys a bundle on August 1, that bundle would expire on August 2, at midnight. Shongwe said monthly would be per calendar days.



This means all unused data at the time of the stipulated date would expire.

“Customers will not be able to extend validity of any existing bundle automatically by purchasing another bundle. This was a loophole in our system and it has been fixed.”