ALEX, NQOBILE DIVORCE ISSUED

MBABANE – A final decree of divorce has been issued between well-known Mbabane businessman Alex Fakudze and Nqobile Simelane.



Fakudze is the founder and Chief Executive Officer at Faze, an advertising agency company based in Mbabane while Simelane is a Manager at Swaziland Beverages in Matsapha.



The final decree of divorce between the parties was issued by Principal High Court Judge Stanley Maphalala yesterday.

This, after Simelane failed to restore conjugal rights to Fakudze as per the court order that was issued last month by Justice Nkululeko Hlophe.

The parties were married on September 5, 2009 in Mbabane, by ante-nuptial contract.



An ante-nuptial contract is a written contract between two people who are about to marry, setting out the terms of possession of assets, treatment of future earnings, control of the property of each, and potential division if the marriage is later dissolved.

In the divorce proceedings, Fakudze submitted that from the aforesaid marriage three children were born.



He stated that during the subsistence of their marriage the defendant (Simelane) wrongfully and unlawfully refused to grant him conjugal rights.

According to the applicant (Fakudze), Simelane also informed him that she was no longer interested in the continuation of the marriage relationship and she desired a divorce.



The businessman pointed out that in the premise Simelane had wrongfully, unlawfully and constructively deserted him. He contended that by virtue of the fact their children were very young it was in their (children) best interest that Simelane retained their custody.

“The defendant (Simelane) has agreed not to defend the proceedings and I, therefore, pray that a final decree of divorce be granted,” submitted Fakudze.