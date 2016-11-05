GOVT INCITING HATE SPEECH AGAINST ASIANS, SAYS GLOBAL RISK INSIGHT

MBABANE– Asians in the country are said to be targeted as scapegoats by the government in order to distract the populace from the country’s many problems.



These are the circulating reports in the international media as reported by Global Risk Insight, a report titled ‘Under the Radar: Why Swazis defame Asians?’



An extract from the online report said this was, is a very troubling trend as the government was inciting hate speech against Asians.



“The recent anti-Asian statements in Swazi media have strong parallels to similar sentiments witnessed in Uganda under Idi Amin in 1972, and Zimbabwe’s anti-white initiatives under Robert Mugabe,” it is reported to the world.



Disproportionate



It is stated that in both cases, nativist movements expelled ethnic minorities seen (rightly or wrongly) as exercising disproportionate power and economic control.

“Both efforts were also designed to distract the populace from the failings of their respective governments and use ‘the other’ as a scapegoat for national problems. The situation in Swaziland appears to be no different, as significant social discontent is evident,” it further reads.



Global Risk Insight goes on to state that while anti-Asian sentiments, especially anti-Chinese sentiments, does exist in many African countries due to fears over economic monopolisation and exploitation, the situation in the Kingdom was unique.

“There is a state-sanctioned programme of discrimination and hate speech promotion.”



It is said the October’s wave of xenophobia towards Asians is not the first time that Asians in Swaziland have been targeted this year.

“In July, a group of Asian tenants were evicted by a local chief at Mgazini merely for being Asian. Furthermore, the government set up a committee to investigate Asian immigration into the country.