ZAKHELE-NAZARENE ROAD DANGEROUS - RATEPAYERS

MANZINI – Sick and pregnant people who use the Zakhele-Nazarene public road when going to the Raleigh Fitkin Memorial (RFM) hospital, risk dying or giving birth along the way because of the delays caused by the bad road.



This was raised by Municipal Council of Manzini stakeholders during their budget submissions meeting, which was held at the council’s chambers yesterday.



According to the council, the participatory budgeting meeting was aimed at allowing ratepayers and other stakeholders to identify, discuss, and prioritise public spending projects. The council said the meeting would give the stakeholders the power to make real decisions about how money should be spent. It was also aimed at raising people’s willingness to pay their rates and taxes



One of the stakeholders, Jerome Khumalo, said there was a need to rehabilitate some of the city’s roads as there were people who drove badly such that other drivers had to avoid potholes and bad drivers. He said this automatically delayed someone who would be in a hurry, like a motorist rushing a sick person to hospital.

Meanwhile, another stakeholder, Mbho Shongwe, advised the municipality to always set aside a budget to maintain its roads. In fact, he said the element of maintenance should be in the initial budget of a project. For example, he said if the municipality was constructing a road, it should have a maintenance budget for the road from the start.



On the same note, Phila Matsenjwa from Sterkstroom said the municipality to refurbish their tarred roads yet his ward had been asking for a tar road since 30 years ago when he was still a child. “Now I am a grown man and will have a wife soon but there is no tar road at Sterkstroom,” Matsenjwa said.