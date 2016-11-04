SOLDIERS, WATER PARTY INVADE REV HANSON’S HOME

MATSAPHA – A group of heavily armed soldiers and water party members allegedly stormed Reverend Hanson Ngwenya’s home after the reverend had turned back members of Bemanti and refused to offer them anything as per the norm.



The incident took place at the Methodist Church reverend’s home at Mhlaleni, Matsapha yesterday morning.

Ngwenya, who is also a human rights and political activist, said it was around 7:30am when he heard his children running into the house crying. He said he rushed outside to see what was scaring his three minors.



He said he found three members of the water party, popularly known as Bemanti, dressed in traditional regalia and armed with sticks and spears.

“They said to me; ‘sendlulise’. Knowing what they meant, I told them to go back because I do not subscribe to their practice since it is against my religion; Christianity. I told them that their presence was not welcomed as it had disturbed the peace of my family because my children were already crying,” the reverend said.



According to Ngwenya, the three men went away but threatened to come back. He said after about 15 minutes, they came with five other members of the water party.



He said there was a confrontation as he asked them what they were doing at his home because he had told them earlier that they were not welcome. “One of the other five men said; ‘kepha bayakusho wena’ (we have been told about you).

The confrontation heated up after the water party member’s statement because it gave me the assumption that they came to my home with a hidden agenda to achieve,” Ngwenya said.