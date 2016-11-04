‘HOTPLATE’ TEACHER TO SPEND FIVE YEARS IN PRISON

MANZINI – The female teacher, who was arrested after she stripped her stepson (5) his trousers and further placed him on a hotplate stove, will be spending the next five years in prison.



Charity Hullet (28), of Ngculwini, under Chief Mgebiseni, appeared before Magistrate Sebenzile Ndlela yesterday for sentencing. This was after she was arrested and charged with contravening the Children’s Protection and Welfare Act by the Mliba Police in February, this year.

Before sentencing, one of the teachers at Mliba Nazarene Primary School, Gugu Nkambule (35), informed the court that as a Guidance Teacher, she was informed of the incident.



“He had not been reporting to school because of the incident. After a couple of days, the offender came and requested the complainant’s class teacher not to assault him on the buttocks as he had injured himself after falling into hot water. She further informed the teacher that the child could not sit properly. We later decided to strip the child and indeed we found huge marks of a spiral coin on his buttocks,” Nkambule told the court.

She revealed that the child’s hand was also bleeding and when one of the teachers questioned him about the injuries, he said a kombi door had injured him while closing it.



“While at it, the offender told us not to interfere with her family issues. We were all surprised as the child had been seriously injured,” Nkambule said before court.

Meanwhile, Hullet, in her defence, told the court that the offence was committed by the child’s father.

Hullet further informed the court that she had gone to do her hair at a local hairdressing salon when she found the child burnt on his buttocks, after he had allegedly soiled himself.