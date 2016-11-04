‘REMAIN CELIBATE OR REMARRY QUICKLY’

MANZINI – Since it is quite common that women pastors are expected to be married, men are of the view that former Mrs Joy Dlamini should either remarry or remain celibate in order to maintain her pastoral status.



Some of them think it is not good for a woman as pretty as the pastor to spend the rest of her life alone. The men shared mixed feelings, sometimes basing their comments on some of the stories they had read in the papers.



Sibukiso Mngometulu reckoned that if Pastor Joy got into a relationship now, it would be best if she married because she was a pastor.

He said that way she would not fear being judged for having a man in her life.

“Why not?” wondered Al Salil (47).



“Everyone has behavioural patterns, whether good or bad, but that does not mean you do not deserve to be loved. I think Pastor Joy deserves a man with Christian values. I would gladly make her happy but unfortunately I am too young for marriage,” he said as he laughed.

“After reading the paper, I think she should completely forget about marriage and start a business at home or find new hobbies that will go in line with her single life,” said Mandla Nzima.



On a more serious tone, Lihle Honest Mhlanga said for her to remarry, she would have to find a man who would be the one to decide whether he wants to marry or not.

"It is after all in my view the man's prerogative to institute marriage. I wish her all the best in whatever decision she makes, same goes to the honourable prime minister," said Lihle.






















