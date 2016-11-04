‘PROPHET’ GCINA ORDERED OUT OF E4 MILLION MANSION



MANZINI – Self-proclaimed Prophet Gcina Mthethwa is going through a biblical ‘Job’ moment after he was robbed three weeks ago, reported that his son was missing and has been now ordered to vacate his E4 million mansion at Madonsa.



After the news of his son, who reportedly went missing from Ludzeludze, Mthethwa has been ordered by the court to vacate and restore possession of the premises of lot 1339, Inhlatfu Street, Madonsa Township in the Manzini District as soon as possible.



A month ago, a group of thugs, armed with knives, entered Mthethwa’s house and robbed him valuable items and cash valued at E75 000.

Mthethwa and his company, Bitego investment are respondents in the matter and the lawful owner of the mansion is Clint Mark Bailey, of Silombo Investment (PTY) LTD, who is the applicant in the matter.



The applicant is represented by Sibonginkhosi Jele of SP Mamba Attorneys.

The applicant, in his founding affidavit, stated that he entered into a shares agreement with the respondent on December 8, 2014 at Matsapha.

It was stated that the applicant, at the time, agreed to sell all its shares and trading business of the company to the respondent, Mthethwa, for a total sum of E4 million.



“The respondent was to pay the applicant a non-refundable fee of E400 000 in respect of the purchase price, which was to be payable in cash or secured by a bank or other approved guarantee in favour of the applicant. It was further agreed that upon payment of purchase price, the applicant would transfer the shares of the company to the respondent,” the papers state.



The papers further state that in the event either party was in breach of any of the conditions of the agreement, and in particular payment, the applicant would be entitled to cancel the agreement and retake possession of the property.