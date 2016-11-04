‘DAD RETURNED 7 LOBOLA CATTLE AFTER DAUGHTER’S INFIDELITY’

MAZNINI – A father has allegedly returned his daughter’s lobola after a family meeting revealed that she was no longer in love with her husband.



Richard Simelane is said to have sent back seven cows to a Shongwe family after he sent an invitation to his daughter, Nelisiwe Abigail Simelane, and son in law Mxolisi Shongwe, to address Nelisiwe’s alleged extramarital affair.



According to Shongwe, the outcome of that affair was that Nelisiwe allegedly told him that she did not love him anymore but loved her said illicit lover.

These are allegations contained in an affidavit whose veracity is yet to be tested in court.

The respondent is yet to file her papers.



“From there, the defendant’s (Nelisiwe) father decided to return the cattle which were paid as dowry, having satisfied himself that the marriage was not working out,” submitted Shongwe.

Shongwe, a teacher by profession, has since filed for divorce from his wife.



In his particulars of claim, Shongwe alleged that in February 2010, he entered into a marital union with Nelisiwe, according to common law and civil rites. He further submitted that no children were born out of the marriage.



“Immediately after the marriage in 2010, the defendant (Nelisiwe) committed adultery with a certain man known to the plaintiff as Yobayoba, whose full and further particulars are unknown to him (Shongwe)” reads the papers.



Shongwe further submitted that he had also received a call from the said man’s wife, telling him that the defendant was in a relationship with her husband.