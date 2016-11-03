FAMILY STUCK WITH ROTTING CORPSE FOR 3 DAYS AT BORDER

PIGG’S PEAK – Travellers using Matsamo Border Post are compelled to endure a scary experience as a coffin with a decomposing corpse inside is visible between the Swazi and South African side.



It may be known as ‘no man’s land’ but for the past three days, the area between Matsamo and the South African border side became home to a family that has spent three days with a relative’s corpse.

The corpse, which was inside what appeared to be coffin, is said to be decomposing. It is placed in full view of shocked travellers leaving and entering the country.



The coffin is situated not far from houses used by officials such as the police as well as Immigration officers.

The corpse was found placed in the open, under some trees.



The body was being ferried to South Africa (SA) but it is alleged the family members failed to enter SA due to some technicalities. It was gathered that SA Immigration officers refused them entry into that country and demanded certain documents to show the cause of death (CoD) certificate.



A CoD certificate is usually a basic requirement for deceased persons being transported to other countries.

This document is usually produced by a pathologist after carrying out an autopsy on the body. This is usually done to inform family members of the exact cause of death. An autopsy is also known as a post-mortem.

According to information gathered, the deceased is said to have been a South African, who allegedly died while in Mozambique.

The relatives are said to have entered the country with the body through Lomahasha Border Gate from Mozambique.

An official, who requested to speak on condition of anonymity, said the family wanted to enter South Africa through Matsamo because it was deemed nearer to their final destination. They were headed for a place known as Mhlushwa in SA.

“Had they gone straight to South Africa from Mozambique, it would have been costly for them,” said the official.