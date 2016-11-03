PM DESERVES THIRD CHANCE AT LOVE - WOMEN

MANZINI – The ink on his divorce papers has not even dried out yet, but most single ladies think that after his divorce, the Prime Minister Sibusiso Barnabas Dlamini deserve a third chance at love.



However, this time around, he should assume the status of being a ‘blesser’.

Most of the women who are aged 18 to 28 shared the same sentiments.



They said more than anything, they would enjoy taking overseas trips with the statesman, shopping out of the country, better jobs, allowances and finally being able to afford the Brazilian weave.

However, some married women had a different view. They said Dlamini should get someone his age so they could connect and have meaningful conversations.



Nhlanhla, who is also married, advised the PM to steer clear of these young women because she thought it would not be fair to him as they would be with him only for money.

“The best thing for him to do now is to find a partner he is certain he will spend the rest of his life with. We know there is pressure for statesmen to get married so that they can be seen travelling together with their wives on business trips, but I say he should not give into that pressure and only find someone who will be his friend, more than anything,” she advised.



Fortunate Gumede said his position did not allow him to be a ‘blesser’.

“He must stay steadfast in his relationship with God and pray for a new partner because everyone deserves to be loved. The one that will be given to him by God must also be a good Christian who will respect and love him. It is not the end of the world, all women are not the same, he will find the right one if he continues to pray and stay hopeful,” said Fortunate.



Magazi said Dlamini simply needed someone who would not question him, especially over small things.

“The problem with most women is that when they get married they suddenly want the man to be something that he is not, especially if that man is as prominent as the prime minister.



“I would strongly advise against that, instead, I would respect him, go on overseas trips with him. If he has business meetings, I would spend my time shopping, if he has another woman it is fine. I am not there to fight with him. He only needs a woman who will understand and appreciate him, not argue with him over mediocre things,” she said.



Magazi said Dlamini did not need to be reminded that he was a prime minister by the woman in his life, all he needed was a normal relationship.



