CONFIRMED: ‘S’GCOKO’ GOING BACK TO STVA

MBABANE – It’s official, suspended Swaziland Television Authority (STVA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bongani Sigcokosiyancinca Dlamini is returning to work.



This was confirmed by the Minister of Information, Communications and Technology (ICT) Dumisani Ndlangamandla during an interview yesterday.

“Yes, Dlamini is going back to work very soon,” said Ndlangamandla.



However, he could not specify the exact date when Dlamini would resume his duties following his suspension.

Asked if that meant Dlamini had been cleared by the audit report that was conducted following his suspension, Ndlangamandla said the contents of the report had not been scrunitised as yet.

The minister mentioned that it was an audit, not a forensic audit and, therefore, since the audit had been completed, Dlamini had to go back to work.

“What the contents of the audit report reveal, that will be considered at a later stage. For now, he has to return to work,” said the minister.



Ndlangamandla said it had to be clear that Dlamini was suspended pending finalisation of the audit report, not because he was found guilty of any wrongdoing.

“We said he should wait to report to work until finalisation of the audit. Now that it has been finalised, why should he not return to work?” Ndlangamandla asked rhetorically.



The minister said for now, he would not like to comment on what would happen if the CEO was found guilty of improper conduct when the report is scrutinised.

He said that was an issue that they would deal with when the time arrived.



In a previous interview, the suspended CEO said he could not say much on the findings of the audit report as ethically, he was not authorised to make a formal comment until the audit report was publicised and was made a public document.

However, he mentioned that he was returning to work very soon.

“All I can say is that I am returning to work anytime soon,” said Dlamini.



Dlamini was suspended with the television station’s Chief Financial Officer, Albert Masuku, early this year.