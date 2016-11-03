‘PROPHET’ GCINA MTHETHWA’S SON GOES MISSING

MBABANE – “Because he is a prophet, why is he not prophesying his son’s whereabouts,” this is the question that would likely come to many people’s minds when they learn that Prophet Gcina Mthethwa’s son has gone missing.



Mthwethwa is also aware that most people will ask themselves this. His son Mnqobiwezwe Mthethwa, who attends school at Swazi National High School in Matsapha disappeared from Ludzeludze where he lives with his grandmother last Saturday.

Confirming that his 16-year-old son was missing, Mthethwa said he reported the matter to the Sigodvweni Police Station when the child did not return home on Saturday.



Asked about the behaviour of his son, Mthethwa said like all teenagers, his son had a mischievous character due to his age. The prophet said he suspects that the boy was hiding at one of his friends’ home.

“It might happen that someone is using my child to sell drugs as many people take advantage of school going children,” he said.

He appealed to anyone who might have information that may lead to his child being found to call the police on 999/9999 or his grandmother at 7622 8621.

He insisted that people should not call him but the child’s grandmother.



“I know people will ask themselves why I am not prophesying about the whereabouts of my child. They will ask that question until they fully understand the purpose of a prophet on Earth,” he said.

The man of God said as far as he understands the Bible, God has His secrets with the people whom He has chosen to deliver His message.

He made an example of Moses of biblical times, who saw a burning bush and further received the 10 Commandments at Mount Sinai. The prophet said Moses was alone when God made him his servant.

“He killed an Egyptian but God being the Lord chose him to lead the Israelites out of Egypt. Moses was a prophet but he never prophesied that he would not reach the Promised Land as the Israelites were finally taken there by Joshua after Aaron,” he said.

Mthethwa also said God commanded Josea, His prophet, to fall in love with a prostitute. Josea was unable to prophesy that the prostitute had children who were born out of their relationship in spite of the fact that he was a prophet.

Mthethwa is optimistic that his son will come back safe.

He said he was not scared as everything happens for a purpose. He said as a servant of God, he knew such would happen to him, just like the thugs who stole his money amounting to E45 000 at his homestead in Madonsa.