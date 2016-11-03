‘I COMMITTED ADULTERY DUE TO WIFE’S BEHAVIOUR’

MBABANE – Stanlib Swaziland General Manager Mandla Ndlovu admits to have committed adultery as a result of his wife’s behaviour.



This is contained in the divorce proceedings, which he has instituted against his wife Dulile Maphanga.

In his particulars of claim, filed by his lawyers from LR Mamba & Associates, Ndlovu begged the court for condonation for such adultery.



He further alleged that his wife made public and untrue statements about intimate matters in their marriage.

The general manager also accused the wife of denying him conjugal rights.



These are allegations contained in Ndlovu’s particulars of claim whose veracity is still to be tested in court and the wife is yet to file her papers.

In the divorce proceedings, he further mentioned that his wife allegedly behaved rudely towards him, publicly made reference to condoned adultery and has not treated his family with respect and that she allegedly failed and refused to contribute towards the upkeep of the family home.



He alleged that in the circumstances, Maphanga had constructively and maliciously deserted him.

Ndlovu now wants the court to order his wife to restore conjugal rights, failing which, a final decree of divorce be issued.



He is further seeking a division of the joint estate and that Sabelo Masuku be appointed as liquidator of same.

The divorce proceedings are currently pending at the Mbabane Magistrates Courts.



Dulile was the first to run to court recently after Ndlovu allegedly threatened to cut off his wife’s head and place it by her family’s homestead gate and further allegedly evicted her from their marital home.

Ndlovu is alleged to have threatened to do this so that his wife’s family would know that they should never use unscrupulous means to enrich themselves by taking other people’s homesteads for their daughter to live comfortably and refuse to pay umhlambiso.



The wife also alleged that her husband evicted her from the marital home at Nhlambeni.