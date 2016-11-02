CJ GRANTS PM, JOY DIVORCE

MBABANE – Prime Minister (PM) Sibusiso Barnabas Dlamini and Pastor Joy Nonjabuliso Dlamini are no longer husband and wife.



This, after Chief Justice (CJ) Bheki Maphalalala yesterday issued a final decree of divorce between the woman of the cloth and the premier.

The two were married through civil rites, in a marriage that was solemnised on March 15, 2014 at the Mavuso Trade and Exhibition Centre’s main auditorium.



Unlike other divorce cases, the PM’s divorce proceedings were conducted in the CJ’s Chambers.

The PM and Pastor Joy were not present in court but only their lawyers appeared before the CJ.

His Excellency was represented by Advocate Magriet Van Der Walt, instructed by lawyer Musa Leon Dlamini, while senior lawyer Mazwi Dlamini appeared for Pastor Joy.



In the combined summons that was filed at the High Court by the PM, some of the grounds of divorce were that his wife was violent towards him and their support staff.

It was stated that Pastor Joy once got so violent against one of their assistants that she used a broomstick, which eventually broke while meting out punishment.



The premier, in his court papers, cited that life had become unbearable between them due to his spouse’s behaviour towards him and the staff.

Dlamini also highlighted, in his court papers, that his spouse once snapped and physically assaulted one of her bodyguards after a certain misunderstanding.