NTUTHUKO, HLOBI, THABILE MYENI FOR UNISWA SRC

MANZINI – Former ministers Ntuthuko Dlamini and Hlobisile Ndlovu, together with gospel artist Thabile Myeni, have been nominated for different positions of UNISWA SRC Executive Committee for 2016/17 academic year.



The nominations were held yesterday in all the three campuses; Kwaluseni, Luyengo and Mbabane. The trio is among the prominent people who are on the nomination list for the Kwaluseni Campus. Dlamini, who is the former Minister of Public Works and Transport and Ndlovu, the former Minister of Sports Culture and Youth Affairs, were nominated for the position of president in the University of Swaziland (UNISWA) Students Representative Council (SRC).



Again, Ndlovu was nominated for the post of Minister of Finance.

On the other hand, the gospel artist was nominated for the position of Minister of Internal Affairs.

Myeni asked not to comment on the matter, while efforts of getting a comment from the former ministers proved futile as their mobile phones were switched off. Mendzisa Dlamini, the Kwaluseni Campus Electoral Officer (EO), confirmed the nomination of the three candidates. He said they also qualified for the elections after they got the minimum of six secondments each.



“However, they failed to submit their manifestos to my office by 5pm today (yesterday), which was the deadline. But we will consider valid reasons if they come tomorrow (today) to submit their manifestos. We will consider it because the notice that the closing time was 5pm was posted late on the notice boards,” the EO said. Meanwhile, nominees from Mbabane and Luyengo Campuses could not be obtained as the EOs from the institutions were yet to submit their lists to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Njabuliso Ndzimandze.