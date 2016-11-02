E250 000 CASH STOLEN AT MHLALENI FILLING STATION

MATSAPHA – Crime is getting out of control in the country as it took about two minutes for three heavily armed men to rob Mhlaleni Filling Station (Puma) over E250 000 cash in broad daylight.



The incident, which left the filling station staff members shocked, took place on Monday at around 9am.

Each of the robbers was carrying a pistol and there were seven people inside the filling station’s shop, including a manager, four employees and two customers.



Mzwandile Dlamini, who is the station’s supervisor, said the three armed robbers entered the shop on foot and did not look suspicious.

“They entered then covered their faces with bandanas before ordering everyone to lie down on the floor. One of them jumped over us and kicked the door to the manager’s office open.



“He ordered the manager and an Asian employee to face the wall and not look at him while pointing the gun at them,” the supervisor said.

He alleged that at that time, the money, which was collected on Saturday and Sunday, was on the manager’s table as they were preparing to count it before a cash security company could take it to the bank.



The robber then stuffed the money into a refuse bag and another bag while the manager and the employee were kneeling on the floor, facing down.

After they had finished packing the money, the robber in the office ordered his acquaintances to make sure that everybody was lying on the floor facing down because he was ready to come out with the cash.



Approximately two minutes after the robbers had entered the shop, the CCTV footage showed the robber coming out of the manager’s office carrying a bag and he signalled to his friends that they should go.