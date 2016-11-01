HUBBY DIVORCING AFRICAN ALLIANCE CEO NELISIWE

MBABANE – African Alliance Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nelisiwe Mabuza and her husband of two years, businessman Senzo Mkhabela, are divorcing.



The husband is the one who has initiated the divorce proceedings, which are currently pending at the Mbabane Magistrates Court.

The detailed grounds of divorce resulting in Mkhabela initiating to end the marriage will not be disclosed for now as the divorce application has been kept under wraps at the magistrates court. However, one of the reasons Mkhabela wants out of the marriage is alleged disrespect on his wife’s part.



These are allegations contained in court papers whose veracity is still to be tested in court.

The matter has been registered under Case No. 2268/2016.

Through his attorneys from Simelane Mtshali Attorneys in Mbabane, Mkhabela has filed an application seeking leave to be allowed to lead oral evidence when the matter goes to open court for a hearing.

It was, however, not immediately clear whether the CEO is opposing the divorce proceedings or not.



Mabuza and her husband tied the knot in a glitzy wedding ceremony held at the Royal Villas in Ezulwini in September 2014. Mabuza, in her trademark short blonde locks, glowed with radiance as she officially became Mrs Mkhabela. Her husband appeared to be very thrilled with his catch as he danced vibrantly to a song whose lyrics go; ‘Ngimtholile bengikade ngimufuna… Ng’yachoma’, which can be loosely translated to mean ‘I have found the one I have been looking for… I am proud’. Indeed he looked very pleased on the day. The bride also did not adhere to the customary wedding bells anthem. She walked down the aisle to the sound of Jennifer Hudson’s song whose lyrics were; ‘I’m giving myself over to you - body and soul, I’m giving it all.’



The officiating ceremony was unlike many weddings, whose vows are usually short and straight to the point. Having read the customary vows, following the officiator’s lead, the couple also read their personalised vows to each other. In his vows to his beautiful bride, Mkhabela promised to love, respect, provide for her and spend the rest of his life with her, while Nelisiwe swore to also respect her husband, stand by him through good and bad times and also learn as they grow in their relationship the true meaning of love. She added how her husband would help her through that journey.