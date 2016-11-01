2 PREGNANT PUPILS WRITE EXAMS IN KITCHEN

PIGG’S PEAK – The unpopular adage that ‘women belong in the kitchen’ played out in the literal sense at Mzimnene High School.



This follows the fact that two pupils at the school, who are reported to be pregnant, were allowed to write the examinations in the school’s kitchen.

The newly-constructed kitchen is now being used as an examination room by the two pregnant pupils.



It could not be ascertained how far along the girls were with their pregnancies.

The incident is said to have resulted in some tension at the school as some felt that the pupils were being segregated.

While others wrote the Form III examinations in the classrooms, the two pupils were instead given the school’s kitchen to use as an examinations room.



Mzimnene is the only high school in the area, making it impossible for pregnant pupils to write their exams at another school.



The pregnant girls are also said to have been stopped from wearing the school uniform despite being allowed to enter the school premises to write their examinations.

The names of the pupils will not be mentioned for ethical reasons but attempts were made to reach their guardians.



Confirmed



When reached for comment, one of the guardians confirmed that a pupil was pregnant and that she had been writing the examinations in the school’s kitchen.

“My main concern is that we were told to pay an extra E190 for invigilation fees,” said the guardian.

She said she had enquired about this from the school’s administration because she felt that they were being charged twice.



The parent said she had already paid school fees as well as charges related to examinations.

She said she was, however, shocked to learn that she should now pay extra for an invigilator.



Attempts were also made to reach the second parent but she declined to comment on the issue.

The parent instead said the best authority to contact was the school administration.