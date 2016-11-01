LIBULULU BITES, KILLS TODDLER

MBABANE – It was a mothers’ worst nightmare when her three year old toddler died in her arms within hours of being bitten by a puff adder at Hluthi on Sunday.



The child, who was bitten by the venomous snake while within her family compound at Sitfwetfweni near Hluthi, sleeping, died while being ferried to Hlatikhulu Government Hospital in order for her to receive a life-saving dose of antivenom.

This is after her initial stop at a nearby clinic, where the child was kept for a long time while nurses were waiting for a doctor to see her.



Sleeping



According to a member of her family, Sinothando Mbhatha (3) was sleeping in the hut she shared with her grandmother and mother and it is said that she was bitten in her hand by the venomous snake.

Relaying the ordeal, Matho Ndlovu said the family was awoken by the young child’s screams and she was found crying hysterically holding her hand in agony while sitting on her sleeping mat. This occurred at about 8:30pm when the family had retired for the night

It is unclear how the dangerous snake landed on the mat on which the child slept but the family believes that the snake could have slipped into the rondavel unnoticed in an attempt to flee from the scorching sun during the day.

A good Samaritan, who was approached by the family readily availed his vehicle to ferry the child to Matsanjeni.



“The family approached me and informed me that their child had been beaten by libululu (puff adder),” he said. He mentioned that the snake was discovered after the alarm was raised and quickly killed by the shocked family.

He said what was most worrying was that the child died within hours of being bitten and this, he said, was uncommon for death to occur so soon.

Echoing his words was Thea Litschka of The Anti-venom Swazi Foundation.



She said it was an abnormal occurrence for death to occur so soon after being bitten by a snake. She said normally, for the most severe cases, death occurred three to four days after the snakebite.

“I can imagine the tiny body of the three-year-old may have failed to fight against the venom and as such, the poison spread quickly through her system,” Litschka said. She noted, however, that in order for the venom to have reacted so fatally, the child could have been allergic to the fact that she may have received a series of bites from the snake, and not just one.