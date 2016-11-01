CONGOLESE PASTOR IN COURT FOR ALLEGED EXTRAMARITAL AFFAIRS

MANZINI – The Church of Jesus Christ in the Spirit Truth has taken its own pastor to court, ordering him to leave the church for alleged extramarital affairs within the church.



The church, represented by SB Motsa Attorneys, in its founding affidavit alleges that between the years 2014 to this year, members of the church reported numerous complaints of misconduct by the respondent, Jean Kalubi Mulowayi.

The papers state that the respondent is alleged to have been committing malpractices such as extramarital affairs, theft by false pretences, fraud, flouting procedures and regulations of the church and verbal abuse.



“During the month of March 2016, an enquiry was held to deliberate on his conduct and the church committee recommended his de-secondment as a prophet of the church.

“The image of the church is being tarnished by the conduct of the respondent and members of the church have lost confidence in the leadership of the church because of his conduct,” the papers read.

They further state that Mulowayi’s acts of misconduct have caused extreme division in the church as some church members have clearly stated that they cannot come to church anymore if the respondent continued to remain there, praying for the congregation and also laying hands on believers.



“The church has drastically lost membership and is already suffering irreparable harm.

“The respondent was served with a letter informing him to stop coming to the church premises as his services were no longer needed in the church.

“He was further advised to surrender the keys to the office but he never adhered to any of the demands till to date. I humbly submit that there is no other satisfactory remedy as the respondent insists that he will never listen to anyone as he only takes instruction from the Holy Spirit,” the papers further read.



The veracity of the allegations made by both parties is yet to be tested before court.

Meanwhile, the respondent’s attorneys have argued that the applicant, Church of Christ in the Spirit of the Truth, does not have powers to order the pastor out of the church.

The pastor, who is the respondent in the matter, is represented by Simo Simelane of SP Mamba Attorneys.



“The applicant has no locus standi to institute the current proceedings against the respondent as those powers repose solely upon the founder of the church, Boila Inzola Casmir, who is the legal representative, leads and controls all spiritual and administrative activities of the church.