ACCOUNTANT GENERAL FANISILE MABILA DIES

MBABANE – Accountant General Fansile Mabila, who was currently on suspension, passed away yesterday.



Mabila resided at Checkers in Mbabane with her family and she succumbed to a short illness.

The Mabila family was not available for comment yesterday as they sated that they were in a family meeting in the evening.



Mabila was arrested together with Principal Accountant in the Ministry of Natural Resources Thandi Dlamini and two employees under her department, Sijabulile Dlamini and Zanele Dlamini.

They are facing eight charges, which include fraud and forgery.



The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) recommended that Mabila be reported to the ACC after she allegedly fraudulently purchased computer gadgets under the pretext that she was purchasing staff uniform for employees under the Treasury Department.

The computer gadgets were purchased from Data Networks Services (DataNet).



Corruption charges were levelled against her for defrauding the Treasury Department of over E200 000.

A member of the family, who was identified as Gilbert Mabila, said he would draft a notice and bring it to the newspaper.







