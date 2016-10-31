NO RELIEF AS SWSC FAILS TO MEET LUPHOHLO DEADLINE

MBABANE – The SWSC has failed to meet its initial deadline to complete its Luphohlo Dam Water Sourcing Project.



SWSC is an acronym for the Swaziland Water Services Corporation.

The company had set October 31, 2016, which is today, to have this project completed where Mbabane and surrounding areas’ residents would be supplied with water that has been sourced from the dam.



Following the company’s failure to meet the initial deadline, management has extended the deadline and added two more weeks to have it completed.

According to SWSC Managing Director (MD) Peter Bhembe, they are optimistic that the project would be completed two weeks from today.

Bhembe said they had a few challenges with installation of pipes as they found that the area had too many rocks and space from which to work was limited, which added to the delay. “Otherwise, with the water treatment plant which is taking shape already, we are confident that we will finish the work very soon,” said the MD.



Bhembe said even if there was a delay, he was sure it would not be for more than the two weeks which they have added to the initial deadline. “If you have seen, the bridge of the water pump at the dam has already been installed and fastened. the tank at the treatment plant site and other material are already there,” said Bhembe.



The MD added that a few challenges might contribute to the progress of the project and disclosed that this might be the delivery of pumps that the company still expected to be brought to the construction site.

“The delivery of the pumps is the only thing that might possibly delay us, otherwise we are looking at the next two weeks for the Luphohlo Dam Water Sourcing Project to be completed,” he said.

The MD said for the pipeline work, they expected that it should be completed by next week.

He said it was also notable that the pump-house was also starting to take shape. “We have also noted that there is not much rainfall received at the northern part of the country and, therefore, we will do our best to finish the project as soon as possible to provide water relief to residents,” said Bhembe.