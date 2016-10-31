TEACHER FAINTS AFTER HEATED CONFRONTATION WITH HEAD

MALINDZA – Pupils and teachers at Malindza Central Primary School were reportedly gripped by fear and panic last Wednesday when a female teacher fainted moments after she had allegedly been involved in a confrontation with the head teacher.



The teacher, who was only identified as Miss Ndlangamandla, reportedly exchanged heated words with the head teacher after he had allegedly questioned her dress code.



Ndlangamandla is said to have taken great exception to the head teacher’s alleged criticism of her sandals and his insistence that the sandals were not formal to be worn in a professional environment, like a school.



The head teacher is said to have accused Ndlangamandla of not being presentable and further threatened to report her to the Teaching Service Commission (TSC).



The head teacher is said to have further used his mobile phone to take a picture of Ndlangamandla, which he allegedly threatened to present as evidence to the TSC.

This reportedly did not go down well with Ndlangamandla, who is said to have rebuked the head teacher and further ordered him to delete the picture he had taken.



The confrontation between the two reportedly occurred right at the centre of the school, near the morning assembly square.

As the two exchanged heated words, pupils were reportedly watching through windows.

Other teachers are said to have also come out to watch the confrontation.