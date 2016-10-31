GOVT NEEDS OVER E16 BILLION FOR RELIABLE WATER SUPPLY BY 2022

MBABANE – Government needs about E16.4 billion for the construction of a new water supply infrastructure that would ensure 100 per cent coverage by 2022.



An amount of E11.2 billion is being targeted to invest in potable water supply and a balance of E5.2 billion will be for sanitation.

This is according to a proposal that has been drafted by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Energy to support the development of a Loan Bill for 100 per cent coverage of water.



This follows a House of Assembly resolution which was adopted, calling for Minister Jabulile Mashwama to, within 14 days, table a progress report on the preparation of a Loan Bill to the Finance Ministry aimed at providing clean potable water in the country.

The proposal, according to the minister’s report was submitted to the Ministry of Finance on August 5, 2016 and in response, they advised that the proposal be taken to the Ministry of Economic Planning and Development.



Mashwama informed Parliament that a Water Point Mapping study, which had been undertaken, revealed that the national coverage of safe drinking water supply in Swaziland was 59 per cent of total homesteads while 41 per cent were not covered.



She said this progress in coverage had been a result of the collaborative effort and commitment of government and co-operating partners towards potable water supply and sanitation over the past five years and was estimated at E620 million and E300 million, respectively.

Mashwama said the proposal aimed to address coverage to the 41 per cent of the country’s population with no safe water supply. She said the population included homesteads that needed investment in new water schemes and those that had infrastructure which, however, required rehabilitation.