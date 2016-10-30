SRA GOES AFTER CHURCH LEADERS

MBABANE – The Swaziland Revenue Authority (SRA) is leaving no stone unturned in coming up with the billions of Emalangeni required by government to provide social services to the populace.



So serious has the widening of the tax net become that even church leaders have been notified to submit their tax returns.

The deadline set for the reverends, pastors, bishops, deacons and all those who get any form of income from churches is October 31, 2016 (tomorrow). This is the same deadline set for all other taxpayers.



Prime Minister Sibusiso Dlamini beat the deadline by submitting his returns last Thursday, saying he had not done so to boast about what he owns but because it was his manadatory duty to do so.



He also said he wanted to lead by example and was at pains explaining to the nation that government needed the money.

Meanwhile, in response to a taxpayer who wanted clarification – and posted his question on the SRA’s website, the officials tasked with responding said the Income Tax Order only exempted the church, provided that it was properly registered with the Registrar of Companies as a Section 21 entity.



“Anyone who draws a salary from the church, including umfundisi must declare and pay taxes on that income as it is now deemed to be catering for personal needs,” responded the SRA’s officials tasked with monitoring the website and responding to questions.

The taxpayer, who identified himself as a pastor, had said it was not clear to him how members of the clergy were expected to submit tax returns. His gripe was that they did not have companies but only collected tithes from members of their churches.