REDEPLOYED SOTSHA TAKES PAY CUT

MBABANE – Questions have been raised regarding whether or not Sotsha Dlamini has been demoted from his position of Principal Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.



He has been appointed the country’s Ambassador to Kuwait; a move that will result in his basic salary being reduced by E10 000.

This is due to the fact that an ambassador’s salary is lower than that of a principal secretary.

As PS, Dlamini was paid on grade F3.



His basic salary was E38 212 per month; excluding certain allowances such as housing.

He will now settle for the basic salary of E28 058.

Ambassadors, on the other hand, are paid on Grade F1.



However, they are also paid a Foreign Service allowance, which varies from one host country to another.

This depends on the standard of life for the country in which the Kingdom’s envoy is based.



Under normal circumstances, ambassadors work under the PS in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

This effectively means Dlamini will now work under the supervision of Joel Nhleko, a former ambassador who has now succeeded him.

Nhleko, the newly-appointed PS in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, was the country’s Ambassador to Belgium.

Reached for comment, Chief Mgwagwa Gamedze, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said he viewed the changes in his ministry as a redeployment of Dlamini, the former PS.