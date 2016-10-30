12 CATTLE FOR 12 CHILDREN

NGCULWINI – Pastor Sikhumbuzo Shongwe paid 12 cattle worth over E80 000 towards bride price for his wife-to-be Jabu Nkonyane yesterday.



In total, they had brought 14 cattle but two were slaughtered there and then, as custom dictates.

Sikhumbuzo, who is aged 35, is the son of Bishop Nash Shongwe, the founder of renowned Divine Healing Ministries Church, which has branches in the country and South Africa.



He is also a pastor and he ministers at his father’s church.

He was recently given one of the branches, at an area known as Phumlamcashi in the Lubombo region, to lead. This is where he now spends most of his Sundays.



Meanwhile, his beautiful bride is aged 21.

There was joy and jubilation in the Nkonyane family compound as Sikhumbuzo, in the company of a delegation from his family, arrived to officially ask for Jabu’s hand in marriage.



The Shongwes, who were dressed in traditional attire, surprised everyone when they did the traditional dance, while singing Christian songs.

Celebrations began immediately word came from the room where lobola negotiations were held, that the families had agreed on the number of cattle to be offered by the Shongwes.



The families had come to an agreement and this was cause for celebration. Sikhumbuzo and his team emerged happy from the house and immediately joined the close to 50 people who had been waiting outside.