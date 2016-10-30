LIGHTNING DESTROYS NKONYENI BUILDINGS

The reception area was completely gutted by the fire.

SIGCINENI – The exquisite entrance to the Nkonyeni Golf Estate near Sidvokodvo was gutted by fire yesterday, causing damage estimated at over E2 million.



The elegant entrance, which had a thatched roof, caught fire after it was struck by a bolt of lightning.

This happened after a mild storm, which hit the area at around 5pm.



Rudi Rudolph, Chief Executive Officer of the Nkonyeni Golf Estate, confirmed this tragedy last night.

He said the property was totally damaged from the fire. The damaged property consisted of two offices, furniture and a guardhouse. Rudolph said the entrance was the only damaged property in the luxurious estate. He said there were efforts made to try and control or contain the fire but all efforts failed due to its intensity.



The Nkonyeni Golf Estate is one of Swaziland’s pristine locations, at an address that has an exclusive 18-hole championship golf course. The fairway was designed by Phil Jacobs.

The posh estate is situated about 25 kilometres from Manzini in 1 200 hectares of gorgeous bushveld overlooking the Great Usutu River and surrounded by mountains.