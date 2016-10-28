POLICE COUPLE IN NASTY ADULTERY ACCUSATIONS

MANZINI – A female police officer has alleged that her husband, who is also a cop, would have intimate conversations on his cellphone with different women, while touching his private parts.



However, the husband, Bongani Mhlanga, a Sergeant at Bhunya Police Station, is filing for divorce citing that his wife, Philile Mhlanga (nee Mdluli), a police officer at Sidvokodvo Police Station, has allegedly committed adultery with one Celumusa Sukati of Malkerns during the course of their marriage.



Bongani is further demanding an amount of E3 500 as maintenance from his wife for their two minor children.

However, the defendant, Philile, has filed her own papers. She is represented by Simo Simelane of SP Mamba Attorneys.



In the papers Philile alleges that Bongani, the plaintiff in the matter, would disrespect her and touch his private parts each time he had conversations with the women he was allegedly committing adultery with.



Violent



“The plaintiff also developed a highly violent disposition towards the defendant by a pattern of physical abuse each time the defendant discovered his philandering ways and extra-marital affiliations with different women.

“Such problems occasioned by the plaintiff engaging in acts of adultery with one Khosi Hlophe in 2012, who used to works for Parmalat Swaziland and such discovery led to the plaintiff assaulting the defendant,” Philile’s papers read.

The papers added that in perpetuation of his continued physical abuse, the plaintiff allegedly assaulted the defendant in Bhunya and the case was reported at the police station, where the husband is employed.



“The defendant avers that the plaintiff has denied and still denies her access to the parties’ matrimonial home, situated at Mankayane. He also unilaterally disposed of marital assets in the form of a vehicle and further under-declared the proceeds of such sale,” the papers further read.



Philile, in the papers, further alleged that Bongani performed weird and abhorrent muti rituals at the parties’ matrimonial home and upon his wife’s personal clothing, which the plaintiff admitted but still repeated.

The veracity the allegations made by both parties is yet to be tested before court.