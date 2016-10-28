MAJOR AMBASSADORS’ RESHUFFLE ANNOUNCED

MBABANE – Hardly 24 hours after the House of Assembly blasted Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Principal Secretary (PS) Sotja Dlamini, His Majesty King Mswati III has appointed him the country’s Ambassador to the State of Kuwait.



Dlamini has been replaced by a new PS, Joel Nhleko, who was the country’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, Brussels. Nhleko will also double as the country’s envoy to Singapore.

The appointments are with immediate effect and the reshuffle was announced by Prime Minister Sibusiso Barnabas Dlamini in Cabinet yesterday afternoon.



A total of 10 ambassadors were affected by the reshuffle, with two of them being promoted, namely; Melusi Martin Masuku, who was the ministry’s Chief Protocol Officer who will now be Ambassador and permanent representative of the country to the United Nations office in New York.



Another new Ambassador is Sibusisiwe Mngomezulu, who replaces Nhleko in Belgium and will also be the permanent representative to the European Union, African Caribbean and Pacific countries. He was previously a consul in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Dlamini (Sotja) had been criticised in Parliament on Wednesday after his ministry was graded the worst performing one and received one star in the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) report and the MPs, particularly Princess Ncengencenge, who is the Ministry’s Portfolio Committee chairperson, complained that both Dlamini and his minister Chief Mgwagwa Gamedze were never available.



The position of Swaziland High Commissioner to South Africa which was left vacant after the appointment of the predecessor Phesheya Dlamini as the judge of the Supreme Court has since been filled by Dumsile Sukati, who was stationed at the country’s Embassy in London, United Kingdom.



Ambassadors who were not affected by the change include Swaziland’s envoy to the Republic of China on Taiwan Thami Dlamini and Promise Msibi, who represents the country in Ethiopia.

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation Abednego Ntshangase, who was the country’s representative in Washington, United States of America, will assume his new job at the High Commission in Mozambique.

“His Excellency Christian Muzi Nkambule is moving to the High Commission of the Kingdom of Swaziland to the United Kingdom,” announced the PM, which indicated that Nkambule was leaving his post in Mozambique. Similarly, Ambassador Njabuliso Gwebu is now the new representative for the country in the United States and was previously based in Geneva, Switzerland.