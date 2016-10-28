CEO ARRESTED FOR ASSAULT OF WOMAN IN BAR

MANZINI – The Fairlife Benefit Services Swaziland PTY LTD Chief Executive Officer (CEO) was arrested by the police for ALLEGEDLY brutally assaulting a woman with a broken beer glass on her face in a bar.



The suspect, Nhlanhla Kunene (52) of Zakhele, was arrested by the police after they allegedly pounced on him while he was at his workplace situated near the Hub Pick n Pay to effect an arrest.

It could not, however, be gathered whether the suspect was arrested at his workplace or later ordered to report to the Manzini Police Station.



The charge sheet states that Kunene, on October 8, 2016 at Mozambique Hotel and Bar intentionally assaulted one Vivian Mthupha with a beer drinking glass on the left side of the face with intent to cause her grievous bodily harm.

According to information recorded for court purposes, the complainant said she had not provoked the suspect when the incident allegedly occurred. She stated in her statements that when she entered the Mozambique Hotel and Bar on October 8, 2016, on a Saturday night, she greeted Kunene, who was well known to her.



“The suspect was with a female companion, also known to me, when I met him on the day of the incident. After I had greeted him, he enquired why I was doing so as I was not his friend. I told him that I was shocked by his statement as I knew him as my brother in Christ as we attend the same church every Sundays at the Roman Catholic Church,” the complainant said.



Mthupha said while unaware, the suspect broke the glass, pointed it at her and further assaulted her with it, she added that she bled profusely as she sustained severe injuries when the incident occurred.

The complainant reportedly staggered to the bus rank police post and reported the incident. The police there rushed her to the Raleigh Fitkin Memorial (RFM) Hospital, where she was stitched, and further admitted.



Meanwhile during the suspect’s appearance in court before Magistrate Sebenzile Ndlela, he made a bail application and was admitted to E3 000 bail by the court, which he paid.

Kunene is expected back in court next week for a remand hearing pending the setting of his trial date.