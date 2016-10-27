‘TEACHERS WHO ‘COOK’ MARKS INCITED PUPILS’

MBABANE – A member of the school committee at Qomintaba Primary School says the pupils were incited by some teachers to turn the situation nasty.



Nokulunga Mntshali alleged that some teachers at the school fabricated marks. Mntshali said the new Deputy Head teacher, Sayinile Nxumalo, stopped that practice when she arrived at the school.



“Lo deputy uthe mayefika wakhanda ukuthi kukhona i-cooking eyenziwayo lapha eskolweni kaQomintaba, bayawakhukha lamamaki (when the new deputy arrived, she discovered that there was a lot of fabrication of marks at the school),” alleged Mntshali.



She said the deputy, together with the head teacher, thereafter forwarded the matter of increased marks to the school committee.

The committee and school administrators resolved that class teachers should not mark scripts of pupils they teach. They suggested that all scripts be marked by other teachers, who would be objective in their marking.



Mntshali added that the learners were told about that resolution and did not take kindly to it.

She said the elder pupils incited the younger ones into joining the riot. She said the pupils then drew a conclusion that the deputy head teacher had orchestrated their failure.



She said there was more than meets the eye in the eruption of the riot as the problem dated as far back as five years ago, further alleging that some teachers had been a problem at the school as they had not been doing their work for the past five years.

Mntshali mentioned that parents instructed them, as a committee, to report the matter to the regional education officer (REO).



She said the parents had further instructed them to ask that the problematic teachers be removed from the school. She added that they learnt that the REO knew about the problematic teachers.