MANY FLAWS IN 2013 ELECTIONS – HILLARY

LOBAMBA – Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Edgar Hillary has admitted that there were many flaws in the conducting of the previous general elections which took place in 2013.



Hillary was speaking during a Senate sitting where members of the upper house debated a motion that he should submit a report detailing measures, including civic education, which will be taken by the ministry to prepare for the next election process.



Disappointed



During the debate of the motion, senators made it known that they were disappointed with the findings and recommendations of the 2013 National Elections Report, which was finally tabled this week.

The former commissioner of police said he was not going to deny that the Elections and Boundaries Committee (EBC) had many challenges but pleaded with senators to understand that most of the mistakes could not be corrected overnight.



“The EBC inetinkinga tayo, loko ngeke ngikuphike,” the minister said in vernacular.

Explaining the election process, Hillary made an example of the equipment, which cost E24 million, saying he was in the process of ensuring that the suppliers corrected the mistake.



He mentioned that it was a challenge working on the many recommendations, due to the fact that there were other departments that were involved and tasked with different responsibilities.



He made an example of the hiring of commissioners for the elections and said they were not hired by his office but that it was the duty of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).