MPS WANT ACTION TAKEN AGAINST AMBASSADOR MSIBI

LOBAMBA – Members of Parliament want action to be taken against Swazi Ambassador to Ethiopia Promise Msibi, who has allegedly frustrated the sale of government houses in Kenya.



This was said during the debate and adoption of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Report by the House of Assembly yesterday.

A livid Princess Ncengencenge said she did not even know why Msibi’s identity was being hidden by the PAC Chairperson, MP Thuli Dladla, when the ambassador had been identified in the report.



She said she was disappointed that ambassadors, who represented Their Majesties in the foreign mission, dragged the country’s name through the mud. “This is corruption of the highest order,” said the princess. She said they even carried letters of credence, which were given to them by the King, only to engage in questionable activities.



She wondered what would happen to Msibi and what would be done to address the entire problem.

This is after a delegation went to Kenya to find out why about five houses belonging to government had still not been sold and it was found that the ambassador had meddled in the sale of the properties, where he sometimes allegedly offered the houses to the lowest bidder.



MP Dladla informed the House that they had tried to ensure that Msibi joined them during the inspection of the houses but he made excuses about not joining them in Kenya. “Instead, he said he had to accompany African Union Chairperson Nkosazana Zuma to Swaziland for the SADC Summit and left us hanging just like that,” said Dladla.



She added that as MPs, when they travelled to Kenya, they had also not been given any diplomatic welcome and were saved by Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Paul Dlamini, who was in Kenya on royal duties, and they sought refuge (kuncika) under the DPM’s convoy.