18 PEOPLE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING AT FOOD DONATION EXERCISE

SITEKI – A heavy storm, accompanied by lightning, almost killed 18 people during a food donation exercise.



A bolt of lightning is said to have struck the 18 people, including 14 of them who suffer from chronic illnesses, while gathered at

Maphungwane Royal Kraal to receive food handouts from COSPE.



The unusual incident took place just after COSPE had finished distributing the food handouts to the community’s chronically ill members on Monday afternoon. The other four people, who were struck by the lightning, were COSPE staff members.

Earlier yesterday, six of the casualties were still receiving medical attention at Good Shepherd Hospital in Siteki, while the 12 were treated and discharged on the same day.

A source close to the matter said the weather was good on the day as the sun was shining and the sky was clear. He said towards the end of the exercise, they heard thunder and saw lightning from afar.



“This took place while COSPE staff members were packing their stuff, which they used to bring the food handouts to the community, and the beneficiaries preparing to take their parcels home.

“Immediately, loud thunder was heard, followed by a severe lightning strike, which struck the 18 people who were scattered at the royal kraal’s open ground and they fell to the ground,” the source said.



On the same note, COSPE Logistic Officer Mangaliso Dludlu, who was heading the food distribution exercise and is one of the survivors, said the incident was strange because the people were not even huddled but scattered within the umphakatsi.

Dludlu said some of the survivors said they fell down after the lighting strike because they felt shock-like jerks running through their body muscles, while others were seriously injured.

He said after the lightning strike, a number of community members hurried to the scene and rushed all the 18 casualties to Good Shepherd Hospital.



“At least 12 of them were treated and discharged and they include eight beneficiaries of the food exercise, myself and three other COSPE staff members. The remaining six are still hospitalised,” Dludlu said.

COSPE Director Elena Gentili said the incident was unfortunate because the weather changed very quickly, something which they could do nothing about. She emphasised that the incident took place after the food distribution exercise.

The director then assured the affected people and their families that they would get all the necessary care they required.

She said they had already engaged private and public hospitals to assist Good Shepherd Hospital in treating the casualties whenever there was a need. “It is important to have a high level of protection for our beneficiaries. We are going to continue supporting the communities, especially the most vulnerable people with food aid,” Gentili said. Regarding the four staff members who were also struck by the lightning, the director said they all reported for work yesterday after they were treated and discharged on Monday. Acting Chief Police Information and Communications Officer Assistant Superintendent Phindile Vilakati confirmed the incident. She said those who were still in hospital yesterday were later discharged.







