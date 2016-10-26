WOMAN BASHER SCALDS COP WITH HOT WATER

MBABANE – He had gone to action an assault case, but he ended up being the victim. This is the story of police officer Constable Mduduzi Shongwe, who was scalded with hot water and later bitten in his right upper arm (bicep) while he was attempting to effect an arrest on suspect Sizwe Mkhabela.



Constable Shongwe had gone to arrest Mkhabela, who was reported for assaulting a woman at Mvutshini, when the latter turned the tables on him.

The accused was resisting arrest when he attacked the police officer, who is based at Ezulwini Police Post.



Mkhabela (40) was charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The gravity of the injuries sustained by the police officer after the incident were not disclosed in the charge sheet.

“The accused person is charged with the offence of assault with intent to cause grevious bodily harm, in that upon or about October 22, 2016, at about 2030 hours, at or near Mvutshini area, in the district of Hhohho, the said accused person did wrongfully, unlawfully and intentionally assault one 6802 Constable Mduduzi Shongwe, a police officer, with intent to resist an arrest by the said police officer during the execution of his duties by pouring hot water on him and further biting him in his right upper arm (bicep) while at Mvutshini area,” reads part of the charge sheet.



Mkhabela was also facing a charge of common assault, which he committed on the same day. He is said to have unlawfully, intentionally and wrongfully assaulted Cebisile Mkhabela with fists and kicks all over the body several times.

He yesterday appeared before Mbabane Magistrate Nonhlanhla Dlamini. When the charge was read to him, he pleaded guilty to both charges and further implored the court to be lenient as he was a first offender.

Magistrate Dlamini found him guilty as charged and as per his own plea on both charges. Mkhabela was sentenced to two years imprisonment with an option of a E2 000 fine and for assaulting the woman, he was sentenced to a year imprisonment with an option of a E1 000 fine.



The court has, on several occasions, warned suspects to desist from attacking police officers when executing their duties but this warning is seemingly falling on deaf ears.

On April 29, 2016, there was a fierce shoot-out between members of the Royal Swaziland Police (RSP) and suspected dagga farmers at Nsingweni during a raid of dagga fields by the police.

The raid of the dagga fields was conducted by a group of about 20 police officers, who arrived at the fields, which are situated in the thick forests of Nsingweni, just after 4am.