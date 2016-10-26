PARENTS FORCE HIV+PUPIL TO DROP OUT

MANZINI – Plagued by an illness that causes her wounds to have an unpleasant odour, an eight-year-old pupil was forced to drop out of school.



During a visit to her homestead on Monday, *Celiwe had just returned from hospital to have her old bandages removed.

Her father said he was told by the doctors that his daughter suffered from cancer causing the ulcers to appear on her left arm.



“Her illness started when she was five years old.

“When we first took her to hospital, we learnt that she was HIV positive.

“Since then, her condition has not gotten any better.



“We have been in and out of hospitals trying to get help and we do not know if she will ever get any because she has been sick for a long time,” said the pupil’s father.

He further explained that when her illness started, it got so terrible to a point where his daughter avoided interacting with other people.

He said he had to remove her from school this year because of her illness.



She was doing Grade II and he described her as a clever child, who performed well in class.

Although reports received were that Celiwe’s arm could possibly be amputated, her father said the hospital had not told him of that option but clearly stated that he would not allow it.

“I would disagree to have her arm amputated because I believe there has to be a better solution.



“What if they remove it and then someone comes up with a cure?” he wondered.

He further shared that his daughter lived with her stepmother, who works in Manzini.

He added that they were in desperate need to get help for Celiwe.