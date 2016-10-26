MAN ALLEGEDLY RAPES WOMAN, ACCOMPANIES HER TO HOSPITAL

Sithembiso Dlamini (facing camera) challenging the evidence at the crime scene. (Pics: Sibusiso Shange)

MBABANE – A female patient at the Mbabane Government Hospital left nurses shocked when she informed them that the ‘good Samaritan’ who had accompanied her to hospital had allegedly raped her.



As a result, police had to be called and the ‘good Samaritan’ was arrested and charged with rape.

Just when nurses got ready to find out the ailment of the alleged rape survivor, she made it known to the nurses that Sithembiso Dlamini (32) of Mangwaneni had allegedly raped her while at the Mangwaneni Cemetery.

According to *Sindi, who was on her way to visit her cousin at her rented flat at Mangwaneni, Dlamini emerged from the bush near the cemetery and threatened to stab her with an Okapi knife.



She alleged that her assailant placed the knife on her waist and dragged her into a forest where he then demanded to have sexual intercourse with her in between the graves.

Fearing for her life, Sindi alleged that she didn’t scream for help and, as a result, Dlamini raped her without anyone seeing them.



After the incident, Sindi alleged that Dlamini then forced her to go to his homestead at Mangwaneni.

She said the alleged rapist cautioned her against talking to anyone along the way.

When they met two men of the area, she alleged that Dlamini rebuked her and the men after she had asked them to call the police.

She said the same thing happened when they met a woman along the way.



“He told them that they should not dare call the police, insisting that they should only do that if they wanted to see his true colours. Dlamini said he knew all of them,” she alleged.

“When we got to his homestead, we found his relatives seated under a tree.



“He warned them against offering any assistance to me after I had asked one of the women to lend me her cellphone so that I could call the police,” Sindi continued.

She alleged that Dlamini realised that she was determined to call the police and, as a result, grabbed her cellphone.

“He then cautioned me against making any call and suggested that I send a message to my mother and inform her that I was alive and safe.

