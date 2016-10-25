PASTOR COLLAPSES WHILE IN DOCK FOR THEFT CASE

The pastor who fainted in court yesterday being helped out to get some fresh air. (Pic: Nondumiso Mtsetfwa)

MANZINI – A man reported to be a pastor, who was expected to speak in court, collapsed while in the dock yesterday afternoon, causing the trial to come to an abrupt halt for a few minutes.



The man, who was clad in a casual shirt and pants, fainted before he could answer any of the questions that were posed by the prosecutor.

The pastor is reported to have seemed dazed for a few minutes and then collapsed.

He was helped out of the courtroom by two men, one of whom was reported to be a police officer

.

Outside, the pastor was helped to sit on the floor with his shoes off and head bent down.

He was later given a bottle of water by one of the men.

A certain woman, who was standing next to him, presumably a relative, poured the water on his back with the aim of aiding him to fully gain consciousness.



The pastor was supposed to speak during the trial of five men, who were arrested by the Sigodvweni police, after skinned cattle were allegedly found in a van they were driving in.

The cattle were suspected to have been stolen from a businessman based in Manzini. Mangaliso Sibandze, Eric Simelane, Ntokozo Mndzebele and Nkosinathi appeared before Manzini Magistrate Sindiswe Zwane yesterday afternoon.

The trial is set to continue at Matsapha Circuit Court on Thursday.